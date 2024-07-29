Newly-appointed Rajasthan Guv Haribhau Bagde resigns as Maharashtra Assembly member

Mumbai, July 29 Newly-appointed Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Monday resigned from his position as the Member of Maharashtra Assembly. The veteran BJP leader represented Phulumbri constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Marathwada region.

He submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Bagde will soon take over as the 45th Rajasthan Governor.

Bagde, who has been an RSS activist since his childhood, was instrumental in increasing the presence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Marathwada region.

He was first elected to the Maharashtra Assembly in 1985 from the Aurangabad East constituency. He has been a five-time legislator from the Phulumbri Assembly constituency.

Popularly known as "Nana" in political circles, he was also the Cabinet minister during the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra between 1995 and 1999.

Besides, he was named the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker in 2014 after the BJP-led government was formed in the state.

Bagde on Monday met the Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP national president Ajit Pawar -- also a Deputy CM.

Fadnavis congratulated Bagde on his appointment as the Rajasthan Governor.

Bagde was also felicitated on behalf of the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat by the Principal Secretary Jitendra Bhole.

