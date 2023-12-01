Newly-appointed teacher kidnapped, forcibly 'married' in Bihar's Vaishali

Patna, Dec 1 A government school teacher in Bihar's Vaishali district was allegedly kidnapped by a "Pakrauwa gang" and forcibly married, police said.

The victim Gauram Kumar Rai, had recently passed the Bihar Public Service Commission Examination (BPSC) and was appointed as a teacher in government middle school located at Repura village under Patepur police station in the district.

He was inside the school on Wednesday afternoon when five to six armed men arrived in a SUV and kidnapped him at gunpoint, took him to an undisclosed location and forced him to marry Chandni Kumari, the daughter of Rajesh Rai.

When Rai sought to resist, they brutally assaulted him and forcibly conducted the marriage.

Following the incident, the family members of the victim blocked Mahua Tajpur state highway on Wednesday evening and also did the same on Thursday morning.

District police managed to rescue Gautam Kumar, who revealed his ordeal and an FIR of kidnapping, physical assault, and forcible marriage was registered in Patepur police station. The matter is under investigation.

