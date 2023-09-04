Newly-designed uniform of Navy includes T-shirt, cap, jacket and shoes

New Delhi, Sep 4 The newly-designed uniform accessories introduced in the Indian Navy were displayed during the Naval Commanders Conference in New Delhi on Monday.

The new accessories are meant for enhanced comfort, hygiene and functionality. These include high absorption T-shirts, camouflage cap and jacket, high ankle shoes, and National Civil Dress for Messes/ functions, the ministry of defence said.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt interacted with the senior naval leadership in this bi-annual Naval Commanders Conference.

He commended the Navy for maintaining a high operational tempo in ensuring secure seas for national security and prosperity.

He praised the Navy for the efforts invested towards indigenisation and innovation for becoming a fully Atmanirbhar force by 2047, which was exemplified during the recent launch of indigenous stealth frigates Vindhyagiri and Mahendragiri.

The MoS also appreciated the Navy for undertaking steady initiatives in line with the Paanch Pran enunciated by the Prime Minister. Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Defence Staff, Dr Samir V Kamat, Secy DRDO and senior officials from the MoD were present during the inaugural session.

The ministry of defence said that the ongoing and planned indigenous projects of the Indian Navy utilising niche technologies in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Tactical Communications, Combat Management Systems, Cyber Security, Underwater Domain Awareness and Combat Platform Integration, were showcased at the conference.

Bhatt also released the Maritime Infrastructure Perspective Plan (MIPP) 2023-37, IRS Rules and Regulations Handbook, Family Logbook, and Electronic Service Document Project during the event.

He said that the MIPP aims to synchronise and enmesh the infrastructure requirements of the Navy, over the next 15 years, through a comprehensive Perspective Plan model. The Plan Document is aligned with the GoI vision on creation of sustainable infrastructure, and encompasses salients for compliance with broader policy directives on the PM Gati Shakti Project, Disaster Resilience, Transition to Net Zero, among others.

The IRS Rules and Regulations Handbook for Construction and Classification of Naval Combatants has been revised since the previous edition of 2015 to cater for technological advancements and Atmanirbharta. The new rule book represents the self-reliance in the Naval shipbuilding industry, he added.

The Family Logbook for Defence Civilian Personnel of the Indian Navy is a personal financial record book for reference of families of naval civilian personnel, which provides important financial information on insurance, loans, investments etc. This will serve as a ready reckoner in times of emergency in the family, mishaps, accidents, etc, the defence ministry official added.

The ministry of defence said that the Electronic Service Document Project will transform the HR record keeping and management of Naval personnel into an efficient, digital, centralised and transparent process in line with the Digital India Vision.

In his opening remarks Adm R Hari Kumar, CNS, highlighted that “As an instrument of nation's maritime power, we must accomplish every mission and each task that comes our way. Second, we must be ready for heavy lifting in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, in pursuance of the vision SAGAR. Third, as the cutting edge of our rising nation, we must embrace larger societal changes that are happening around us. Fourthly, we are working closely with the CDS and the other two services to progress jointness and integration to meet challenges of the future.”

