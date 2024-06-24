Newly elected Bengal MLAs refuse Raj Bhavan’s invitation for oath ceremony

Kolkata, June 24 Newly elected Trinamool Congress legislator from Baranagar assembly constituency Syantika Banerjee on Monday said that despite getting an invitation from Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony on June 26, she will not be attending the ceremony.

Another newly elected legislator, Reyat Houssen Sarkar from Bhagawangola constituency has claimed that he is yet to receive any such invitation from the office of the Governor.

On June 22, the office of the Governor informed that invitations have been sent directly to the newly elected legislators for attending the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan premises on June 26.

However, Syantika Banerjee said that instead of office of the Speaker sending the invitation, the office of the Governor had sent it directly to her.

“In case of bypolls, generally the oath of the legislator is administered either by the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker. However, that tradition has not been followed in our case. I have been sent the invitation keeping the Assembly in the dark. I heard the newly elected legislator from Bhagawangola has not been sent any invitation. So there is no reason for me to attend the programme alone and I will not be going,” Banerjee told media persons on Monday.

Sarkar confirmed that he has not got any invitation from the Raj Bhavan. “I will do whatever I am advised by the Speaker,” Sarkar said.

Trinamool has been critical of the development of sending the invitation for the oath ceremony directly to the newly elected legislators.

The state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said that the fresh communiques have breached the traditional rituals for swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MLAs.

“It has been just said that anyone nominated by the Raj Bhavan will administer the programme. This is highly insulting and against protocol,” Chattopadhyay said.

He also said that it is also highly insulting that instead of office of the Speaker sending the communiques, it has been forwarded to the individual MLAs.

“We will discuss the matter within the party and will take decisions as per the directive of the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee,” Chattopadhyay said.

