Newly-married man seriously injured after wedding gift blows up

Navsari (Gujarat), May 17 A newly-married man and his nephew in Gujarat's Navsari district were seriously injured in a blast on Tuesday while recharging a toy gifted in marriage, purportedly by a former suitor of his new sister-in-law, reports said.

According to a local villager of Mindhabari village, Latesh Gavit got married just a day or two ago with a girl from Gangapur village in the Vansda taluka of Navsari district in south Gujarat. Relatives and friends had presented gifts to the couple at their wedding.

On Tuesday morning, Gavit, with his nephew Jian, were unpacking gifts in presence of other family members at their residence. In one of the gift packets they found a rechargeable toy. A curious Gavit and his nephew attempted to recharge the toy, when the blast occurred, injuring both of them and leaving family members in shock.

Local villager said that Gavit has suffered injuries on his arms, head, and eyes, and even his right wrist was cut off from the arm. Jian, 3, suffered severe injuries in head and eyes. Both were rushed to Navsari government hospital.

Gavit family members have learned from the bride's parents that the said toy was gifted by Raju Patel, resident of Koyamba. He had an affair with the bride's older sister, and they were living in a relationship, but sometime ago, they broke up.

Gavit's family members have lodged a complaint with the Vansda police station.

