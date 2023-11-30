Newly-wed woman killed for dowry in Bihar's Nalanda

Patna, Nov 30 A newly-married woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws for dowry in Bihar's Nalanda district.

The incident occurred in Jinda Bigha village under Silav police station in the district late Wednesday night.

"We have received information that a newly married woman was killed allegedly by her husband and in-laws. Accordingly, we reached the crime scene and verified the incident. During investigation, it appeared that the accused, after killing the victim named Mushkan Kumari, hanged her body from the ceiling fan,” said Silav police station SHO Rakesh Kumar.

"We have recovered the body and sent it for the post-mortem in Biharsharif's Sadar hospital. We have not received any formal complaint from the victim's family. The preliminary investigation and the statements of neighbours revealed that they had murdered the woman for dowry. The accused are at large. We will nab them soon," he said.

