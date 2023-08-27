Newly-wed woman, sister-in-law charred to death in refrigerator blast in Bihar

Patna, Aug 27 Two women, including a newly-wed and her sister-in-law, were charred to death after a refrigerator exploded in Dumri Parmanandpur village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday.

One of deceased is identified as Rita Kumari who was married just three months ago while another was a teenager. Rita was sleeping in room along with her sister-in-law when the refrigerator in the room exploded.

Other family members present in the house failed to rescue the victims.

"We have learnt that two females, including an newly married woman, were charred to death in Dumri Parmanandpur village. We have not received any written complaint so far," said Saraiya SDPO Kumar Chandan.

--IANS

