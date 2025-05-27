Newlywed Indore Couple Goes Missing in Shillong During Honeymoon Trip; Vehicle Found Abandoned

Indore, Madhya Pradesh (May 27, 2025): A newlywed couple from Indore has gone missing in Shillong under mysterious circumstances. The couple, Raja Raghuwanshi and his wife Sonam, were last seen in a sensitive area known as Osora Hill in Shillong. The incident has raised concern among family members and local authorities.

The couple was married on May 11 in Indore. They left for their honeymoon on May 20, travelling first to Bengaluru and then to Guwahati. After visiting the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, they reached Shillong on May 23. They remained in touch with their families until that date. Communication was lost after that.

On May 24, both of their phones were found to be switched off. Raja’s elder brother Sachin initially assumed that the poor mobile network might be the reason. But when there was no contact the following day, the family grew anxious. Sonam’s brother Govind and Raja’s brother Bipin immediately flew to Shillong.

Govind used Google Maps and photos to trace their location. That led them to a rental agency that had provided the couple with a two-wheeler. The agency confirmed that the couple had headed toward Osora Hill.

Following this information, the family filed a police complaint. During the search, police found the rented vehicle abandoned in the area. The region includes a resort named Orsa, which is known to have a criminal presence.

Sachin Raghuwanshi said the family is facing difficulties communicating with local authorities due to language barriers. They later contacted Police Commissioner Santosh Singh, who handed over the case to DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Kumar Tripathi. He is in constant touch with the Shillong police as the search continues.