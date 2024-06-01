Lok Sabha Exit Poll 2024: News 18 Punjab Projects Congress for 8-10 Seats in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 29 The News 18 Punjab Exit Polls on Saturday projected the main opposition Congress to win 8-10 out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Surprisingly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which swept the February 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab by winning 92 out of 117 seats, is projected to win 0-1 seat in the Lok Sabha polls, while the BJP is expected to bag 2-4 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by Sukhbir Badal is likely to draw a blank.

Punjab, where the BJP and its former ally SAD went solo this time, saw a four-way fight on all 13 parliamentary seats in the state with 328 candidates in the fray.

In 2019, the Congress won eight seats in Punjab -- Amritsar, Faridkot, Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Patiala -- while the Akali Dal won from Bathinda and Ferozepur, and the BJP emerged winners in Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur. The AAP won the Sangrur seat.

