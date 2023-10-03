News about police officer’s involvement in Kokernag terror incident baseless: J&K Police

Srinagar, Oct 3 J&K Police on Tuesday termed as baseless a video news suggesting involvement of a police officer in the recent Kokernag terror incident.

ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the video news item suggesting that suspended police officer Adil Mushtaq’s involvement in Kokernag terror incident is baseless.

"This type of irresponsible journalism is an act of criminal misconduct and is liable for legal action," he said, adding that DSP Mushtaq is being investigated for an entirely different case in Srinagar district and not in Anantnag.

"It has come to notice that a video news item has been uploaded purportedly issued by a news agency by the name of Bharat TAK suggesting that Dy.SP Adil Mushtaq is involved in the Kokernag terror incident as an insider betrayal. There is no truth to this video news", police said in a post on X.

