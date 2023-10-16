NewsClick founder, HR head petition SC against arrest under anti-terror law

New Delhi, Oct 16 NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakravarty have moved the Supreme Court challenging their arrest by Delhi Police under the provisions of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act).

On Monday, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud said that the matter will be listed for hearing after he has perused case papers.

An out-of-turn mentioning was made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of the NewsClick officials and sought directions for urgent listing of their plea.

On October 13, a bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela of the Delhi High Court had dismissed their plea challenging arrest and seeking quashing of FIR in the matter.

The High Court had said that it is not inclined to pass any favourable orders considering the seriousness of offences alleged against the NewsClick officials.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered an FIR against NewsClick on August 17 under different sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code for affecting the stability, integrity, sovereignty and national security.

In August, a New York Times investigation had accused NewsClick of being an organisation funded by a network linked with US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, to allegedly promote Chinese propaganda.

