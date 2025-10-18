‘Next decade belongs to India’: Rakesh Bamzai hails PM Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

New Delhi, Oct 18 Rakesh Bamzai, CEO of Intas Pharmaceuticals, praised the NDTV World Summit as an important platform for dialogue on pressing global issues and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, calling it a guiding force for India’s next decade of progress.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the summit on October 18, Bamzai said that the event brought together thought leaders at a time when the world is grappling with continuous uncertainty and shifting economic realities.

He noted that the global environment today is marked by what he described as a “new normal” - where ambiguity, complexity and volatility dominate decision-making across sectors. Despite this atmosphere of unpredictability, Bamzai expressed confidence in India’s preparedness and resilience.

“India is completely ready to deal with the situation. I am excited about the coming future,” he said, highlighting that Indian industries are evolving rapidly to adapt to global challenges.

Reflecting on the Prime Minister’s push for self-reliance, Bamzai said that ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is not merely a slogan, but a transformative vision backed by decisive leadership.

“This is a fantastic vision. He is a leader that leads from the front, a leader full of conviction, a leader full of clarity - and that means a lot,” he remarked.

Bamzai further emphasised that the coming decade would be defined by India’s rise on the global economic and geopolitical stage.

“We are led by a dynamic, strong, clear leader who wants to actually take the country to the next stage. The next 10 years, the next decade is going to be for India,” he said.

As the NDTV World Summit continues to host key voices from various sectors, Bamzai’s remarks echoed a growing sentiment of optimism about India’s trajectory in a changing world.

