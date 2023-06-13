"NExT neither in interest of students, nor of state govts": Tamil Nadu CM writes PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the National Exit Test (NExT) saying that the introduction of NExT was "neither in the interest of the students nor in the interest of state governments who fund most of the medical institutions".

In his letter to the PM, Stalin further said that it was an additional burden on medical students and also "another attempt to dilute the role of state governments and universities in the health sector."

"The NEET-based medical admission system under the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act has already adversely impacted the equitable, school education-based selection process and its contribution to the strengthening of the public health system.

Pointing out that the curriculum for medical education was already being devised under the norms fixed by the NMC in all States and that the curricula, training and examination systems were monitored vigilantly by the respective State medical universities, he said the students were awarded MBBS degrees in recognised colleges, only after rigorous training and examinations.

"In this situation, the introduction of such a common exit test will definitely be an additional burden on the students. Given the high academic burden and stress faced by our medical students this needs to be strictly avoided. In addition, the introduction of such a course as a mandatory exit test will also hamper the clinical learning, which is vital for MBBS graduates," Stalin said and added that at this juncture, the proposed introduction of NExT will surely exacerbate this trend and cause irreparable damage to the interest of rural and socially disadvantaged students and the public institutions under State Governments.

NExT would be a single examination that would replace final-year MBBS examinations and the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET - PG) entrance exam, thus acting as a qualifying test for granting registration to doctors. It would also function as the basis for postgraduate seat allocation.

The letter by Tamil Nadu CM said that while young graduates focussed both on the theoretical and clinical aspects of medical science under the existing system, the students who opt for PG admissions focus on theoretical PG exams.

"But the introduction of mandatory exit exams will force them to focus more on the theoretical part of medicine during their courses and internships. This is bound to hamper the development of adequate clinical skills," the letter said.

NExT will be held next year and is likely to be conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

The government had in September last year invoked the provisions of the NMC Act by which the time limit for conducting NExT for the final year MBBS was extended till September 2024.

Under the NMC Act, the Commission has to conduct a common final year undergraduate medical examination, NExT, as specified by regulations within three years of it coming into force.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor