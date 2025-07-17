Next recruitment for secondary inspector posts in Maha Excise Dept to be from jawan cadre: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, July 17 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday informed the Assembly that future promotions to the post of Secondary Inspector (Group-A) in the State Excise Department will be done entirely from the jawan cadre.

He said the government is considering amending service rules to prioritise jawans in the recruitment process.

Responding to a question in the House, Pawar said that the existing recruitment pattern -- comprising 25 per cent direct promotion, 25 per cent via departmental exams, and 50 per cent through nomination -- will be revised. Under the current departmental exam system, posts are filled in an 80:20 ratio from jawan and clerk cadres, respectively, effectively reserving only 5 per cent of total posts for clerks. Pawar clarified that going forward, promotions will not be made from the clerk cadre.

“The duties of secondary inspectors include criminal investigations, raids, vehicle checks, and curbing illicit liquor trade. Physical fitness is, therefore, essential, and only jawans meet these requirements,” said Pawar.

“We have decided to carry out future recruitments to the post exclusively from among jawans through promotions. However, the Law and Justice Department’s opinion will be sought regarding halting the current recruitment process. If it cannot be stopped, then the new policy will be implemented from the next cycle,” he added.

In response to a calling attention motion by MLA Rajesh Wankhede, DCM Pawar said that revised administrative approval has been granted for a Rs 150-crore development plan to improve basic infrastructure in the Mozari area on the occasion of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj’s birth centenary.

He said that clarity is needed on the proposed transfer of three new buildings under the plan, including an educational complex. “A meeting with heads of local institutions and public representatives will be held within 15 days to decide who can best manage the facilities,” Pawar said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Shri Gurudev Seva Mandal and Shri Kshetra Gurukul Ashram have requested that several components of the development -- such as the educational complex, a guest house, and a village development academy -- be handed over to them. However, Pawar clarified that while one building’s entrance lies within the Gurukunj Ashram campus, the rest are built on government land, and the 5.7-hectare plot has not been formally transferred to the state.

Replying to another motion by MLA Hemant Rasane, Pawar said that the revised Pandharpur Pilgrimage Development Plan includes the construction of housing for sanitation workers in the city. As part of the project, 213 workers will be allotted 600 sq ft flats each, at an estimated cost of Rs 55.61 crore.

The housing complex will comprise 13 buildings -- 12 of them four-storeyed and one five-storeyed -- with a total of 213 residential units and 24 commercial shops across seven road-facing buildings. “Discussions with local representatives and the Solapur District Collector will be held to expedite the project. Funds will not be a constraint,” he assured.

