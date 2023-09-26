Nexus of Khalistani extremists, Pak handlers was planning terror attack in Delhi after Jan 26

New Delhi, Sep 26 Chats between two terrorists, arrested by the Special Cell, with Khalistani separatists based in Canada and Germany and their handlers in Pakistan revealed that they were planing to carry out a terror attack after January 26 in the national capital this year, the Delhi Police said in a chargesheet submitted recently in the Patiala House Court here.

The Special Cell arrested two persons after recovery a body chopped into three pieces from Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area over their suspected links with terror organisations.

The accused were identified as Jagjit Singh, 29, alias Jagga alias Yaqub, a resident of Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district and Naushad, 56, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

"At the time of arrest of accused Naushad and Jagjit Singh several mobile phones, Wi-Fi Dongles and SIM cards were recovered. Out of recovered mobile phones and SIM cards, highly incriminatory and inflammatory materials, in the form of videos, audios, pictures and chats have been recovered/retrieved by the expert at CERT-In," stated the chargesheet.

"During investigation six mobile phones, one SIM card and a Wi-Fi Dongle were recovered from accused Naushad and two mobile phones, four SIM cards and a Wi-Fi dongle were recovered from accused Jagjit. The CDR, IPDR and whatsapp logs of these mobile numbers were obtained from concerned mobile service providers," it added.

"The accused were confronted with the chats recovered from their mobile phones using social media apps like Signal and whatsapp with Suhail (Pakistani National) and Arsh Dalla (designated terrorist). The transcript as explained by the accused persons was prepared, which was also signed by the accused persons," the chargesheet stated.

As per chargesheet, chats between accused Naushad (posing himself as Deepak Khanna) and Suhail Malik (name saved as SS) from December 23 to 30, 2022 showed Naushad asking for funds from one Pakistan-based Suhail.

According to the Special Cell, the chats showed Naushad seems to be "very excited to finalise the matter fast".

"He (Naushad) was saying (in chat) that since long time (we are) just messaging and this is not very good for the Muslims in India. Suhail is saying that they have arranged funds for him and are looking for the routes how it can be delivered. He is saying that (Bujurgon) senior persons sitting in Pakistan had planned to give a big responsibility to him and after delivery of funds Naushad will be called to Nepal. They are actually planning a terror attack which would be done after January 26 as the police will be having an eye on him," the chargesheet elaborated the chats.

Naushad also messaged that as per their earlier plan he had to leave for Nepal to carry out their plans of escorting terrorists to India. "Naushad in chat had asked Suhail about the plan of 2T (two terrorists which were supposed to come to India for carrying out the attack). In continued chat, the Pakistani handler (Suhail) also responds to Naushad messages saying that due to some reasons their earlier plan has failed and they have arranged funds for him which will be sent to him shortly. Later in the chats, Naushad had sent a text that he is ready to come to Nepal to execute the task of escorting terrorists and meet the Bujurg (terrorists)," the chargesheet added.

As per the chats, Naushad "seems to be very eager to carry out the task (escorting the terrorists to India for carrying out the attack) which is to be assigned to him by the ISI".

The chargesheet also elaborated some portions of the transcripts of the chats between Jagjit, Devender Bhambiha gang and Arsh Dalla from December 6, 2022 to January 9, 2023. "These are the chats between Jagjit, Arsh Dalla and a senior member of Bambiha gang where he has been found discussing about the weapons (9 mm pistol) and bike which were to be used for carrying out targeted killing," the chargesheet read.

