NFR converts holding areas into passenger-friendly zones for safe festive travel

Guwahati, Oct 25 The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced a series of comprehensive and passenger friendly measures to ensure comfortable, safe and pleasant festive travel for everyone, officials said.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that major stations such as Katihar, New Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, Jogbani and Kishanganj have been beautifully prepared with dedicated holding areas equipped with various passenger facilities and amenities.

These facilities and amenities include information systems, clean drinking water, toilets, fans and ample seating arrangements, creating a welcoming and relaxed environment for passengers. Proactive crowd management and safety arrangements have also been implemented to make journeys smooth and stress free, the CPRO said.

He said that the festive spirit is brought alive with melodious Chhath Geet songs at major stations, including Katihar, Kishanganj, Barsoi and Jogbani in Bihar, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere for all travelers.

At Katihar Railway Station, an NGO has come forward to extend heartfelt support by serving refreshing water and ‘sarbat’ to passengers waiting in holding areas.

Divisional Railway Managers across the NFR region personally interacted with travelers, NGO members and railway staff, expressing appreciation for their contribution and ensuring that facilities meet the highest standards of passenger comfort, Sharma said.

Passengers thanked NFR for the well-maintained holding areas and amenities, making their wait pleasant and convenient.

To meet the increased travel demand during Puja, Diwali and Chhath, NFR is operating special festival trains covering 620 trips across various routes, ensuring seamless and convenient connectivity for passengers across the region.

Every day, more than 200 trains operate through the NFR network, serving thousands of travelers with efficiency and care.

For enhanced safety and convenience, additional RPF, GRP and Commercial staff are deployed round the clock at stations and on trains. Measures such as queue management, automatic ticket vending machines, real-time CCTV monitoring, drones, Segway scooters and war rooms at divisional offices and headquarters provide 24×7 operational oversight, ensuring a safe and secure journey for every passenger.

The NFR official said that with its unwavering focus on teamwork, vigilance and a passenger-first approach, NFR remains committed to providing a safe, efficient and joyous travel experience, reflecting the true spirit of the festive season and Indian Railways’ dedication to passenger well-being.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) operates in the Northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

