NFR sets new benchmark with complete biometric integration in ticket checking operations

Guwahati, Dec 3 The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved another significant milestone in its continuous drive to enhance system efficiency through modern IT interventions, officials said on Wednesday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the NFR has achieved a significant digital milestone by successfully implementing a 100 per cent biometric Sign On/Sign Off system for all Ticket Checking Staff across 22 TTE lobbies, covering its five divisions.

He said that this digital system has been made fully functional at various major stations across the zone, such as Katihar, Kishanganj, Alipurduar Junction, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya Junction, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Dibrugarh Town and New Tinsukia, ensuring complete transparency and accountability in staff movement, attendance and duty compliance.

The introduction of biometric attendance has further strengthened the efficiency of Ticket Checking operations across NFR, the CPRO said.

With accurate, real-time attendance capture, the system ensures better monitoring and optimal deployment of staff for training and onboarding duties.

According to Sharma, this has resulted in greater discipline, improved punctuality and enhanced service delivery. Increased checking efficiency has also contributed to higher revenue earnings by reducing ticketing irregularities.

Additionally, improved staff presence in the field has led to a notable rise in window ticket sales, further boosting the railway’s overall revenue, the NFR official said.

To ensure smooth functioning, dedicated teams at both Divisional and Zonal Headquarters continuously monitor the biometric installations and real-time data from all lobbies.

The CPRO said NFR remains committed to leveraging advanced digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger servicesand boost revenue.

This marks another significant step toward a more transparent, efficient and technologically advanced railway network, he stated.

The Northeast Frontier Railway operates in the Northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of North Bihar.

