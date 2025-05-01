NFR to strengthens railway security near Bangladesh border

Guwahati, May 1 In a significant step toward strengthening border security and ensuring the safety of railway assets and passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in close coordination with the GRP and BSF has started conducting joint patrolling in the sensitive areas along the India-Bangladesh border, officials said on Thursday.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the joint patrolling of RPF with Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF) was aimed at enhancing surveillance and deterring any untoward incidents along railway tracks that run close to international boundaries.

He said that the joint patrolling was carried out across various divisions under NFR, with a special focus on sectors adjoining the India-Bangladesh border. The collaborative efforts were undertaken with a spirit of inter-agency coordination and vigilance, the CPRO said.

He said that a major part of the initiative included a comprehensive security check at Badarpur (southern Assam) railway station in the Lumding Division. Security personnel thoroughly inspected the station premises, platforms, and surroundings to identify and prevent any unauthorised activities, thereby ensuring safety for the travelling public.

In another significant exercise, a joint motor trolley inspection was conducted between the Silchar and Katakhal sections of the Lumding Division. Teams from RPF, GRP and BSF carried out intensive monitoring of railway infrastructure, looking for any signs of tampering, intrusion, or potential threats and verifying the overall readiness of railway safety systems in the region, Sharma said.

He said that the Alipurduar division witnessed joint foot patrolling from New Maynaguri to New Domohani railway station. This on-foot inspection along the railway track aimed to ensure track safety, prevent illegal crossings and detect any suspicious activity in the area.

Similarly, in the Katihar Division, joint foot patrolling was carried out from Haldibari Zero Point to Haldibari railway station. This area, being in close proximity to the international border, was patrolled intensively to reinforce a sense of security and around-the-clock vigilance in border areas.

According to the CPRO, these proactive joint initiatives reflect the unwavering commitment of Northeast Frontier Railway and security forces toward safeguarding national interests. The collaborative patrols have not only enhanced the sense of security among railway staff and passengers but also acted as a deterrent against unlawful activities.

Northeast Frontier Railway remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the railway network and will continue to work in synergy with RPF, GRP and BSF to protect passengers, assets, and vital infrastructure across the region, Sharma stated.

The NFR operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

