NFR unveils plans to upgrade Darjeeling Himalayan Railway experience

Guwahati, Dec 9 The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is planning measures to strengthen operational efficiency, enhance heritage conservation, and improve passenger experience on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a UNESCO World Heritage site, officials said on Tuesday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava carried out a comprehensive review and inspection of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR).

The GM’s visit aimed at strengthening operational efficiency, heritage conservation and passenger experience across the UNESCO World Heritage Railway, the official said.

Over the course of the visit, Shrivastava undertook a detailed examination of key sections, interacted with field officials, inaugurated significant new assets and reviewed developmental initiatives integral to the long-term preservation and modernisation of DHR.

Sharma said that the General Manager inspected the Tindharia-Rongtong section, assessing the condition of assets, progress of ongoing works and adherence to safety protocols along this challenging stretch.

He inaugurated the newly built Diesel Locomotive, commending the team for ensuring high-quality construction, robust safety standards and superior performance parameters.

He also reviewed the maintenance practices being followed across DHR and expressed appreciation for the meticulous upkeep of rolling stock, track infrastructure and heritage structures.

Shrivastava also inaugurated the extensively upgraded Ghum Museum, describing it as an important milestone in enriching the visitor experience.

Noting the growing footfall and cultural significance of the museum, he announced plans to further expand it with more informative, interactive and immersive exhibits that highlight the engineering marvel and historical legacy of DHR. The GM then flagged off the special centenary run of steam locomotive 806B “Queen of the Hills,” marking 100 years of its service, a celebration that underscored NFR’s commitment to preserving the railway’s iconic steam heritage.

During his inspection of the Ghum-Sonada section, the General Manager reviewed track conditions, operational practices and safety systems, praising the efforts taken to maintain world-class safety while preserving the line’s UNESCO world heritage authenticity.

At Kurseong, he inaugurated the newly constructed diesel locomotive and unveiled the upgraded Kurseong archives, a major enhancement expected to serve residents, researchers, tourists and heritage enthusiasts with improved documentation and historical resources.

Inspecting passenger interfaces, operational facilities and heritage assets, Shrivastava provided detailed guidance to officials on improving passenger amenities, strengthening operational efficiency and ensuring that all developmental projects remain sensitive to the heritage character of the railway.

He also emphasised the importance of sustained maintenance, responsive passenger services and continuous innovation to keep DHR aligned with global heritage railway standards.

The General Manager's visit reaffirmed Northeast Frontier Railway’s commitment to protecting the unique legacy of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway while driving forward initiatives that enhance comfort, safety and overall travel experience for passengers.

His focused review and forward-looking directives are expected to significantly support DHR’s long-term vision of combining heritage conservation with modern, passenger-friendly operations.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) operates in the Northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of northern Bihar.

