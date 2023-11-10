NFT exhibition by Indian-American girl enthralls Kerala kids

Kochi, Nov 10 An exhibition of non-fungible token (NFT) digital paintings by Indian-American girl Teresa Melvin has captured the imagination of art enthusiasts here.

The 14-year-old girl, originally from Kerala, lives in Texas.

She is also conducting a workshop on NFT art for children in the age group of 8-12 as part of the expo. Teresa has by now sold more than 1000 digital art works as NFT worth Rs 3 million.

The show titled 'Coming Home' features over 100 works done by Teresa in a span of two years and is being displayed on 11 screens.

The workshop focuses on character art besides she also explains the process of converting digital art into derivative art.

Teresa is the daughter of Palakkad native Melvin and Nimmy. Both of her parents have been trained in painting at RLV College, Tripunithura.

Teresa is renowned for her creation of the unique characters Ava Ramona. She has created and sold over 1,000 artworks on prominent platforms.

She is a recipient of the ‘Creator of the year’ award by Met Ams, an international web3 event in Amsterdam. Her artworks have been exhibited at major international events across India, the UK, Dubai, Bali, Canada, and the US.

