NGT asks authorities to look into sewage dumping on south Delhi roads

New Delhi, Dec 23 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Environment Department and others to look into the dumping of sewage carried by unauthorised vehicles on public roads at various places in south Delhi, and to to hold a joint meeting with officials concerned on the issue for steps including scientific disposal of sewage.

The NGT bench, headed by Justice (retd) Adarsh Kumar Goel, noted that in violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 making untreated disposal of such waste is a criminal offence, having serious adverse effects on public health and the environment.

It further directed the Secretaries of the Urban Development and the Environment Departments to discuss with the Municipal Corporations and the Delhi Jal Board to decide the course of action in the complaint which specified locations at Chandan Hola Main Road Bus Stand near Pulliya, Gadaipur Bandh Road, DLF, and Vasant Kunj Farm House.

The bench also pointed out a similar complaint at Sangam Vihar, saying in an order on January 7 this year, a joint Committee of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the Delhi Jal Board and SDM South, Saket was directed to furnish an action taken report in the matter.

The DPCC had filed an action taken report on August 17 to the effect that at the site in question, no disposal of waste was found.

The DJB has given licenses to 208 entities for disposal of the waste from six designated disposal locations in the area. However, the bench noted, in the reply, the authorities did not show how the waste is being disposed of after collection by the entities to whom licenses have been given.

It is not clear whether the entire quantity of waste collected is being brought at the designated disposal locations and the end destination and manner of disposal.

Action is required so as to ensure that faecal material going to the pre-identified faecal sludge-sewage treatment plants till connectivity to the sewer lines takes place by concerned households taking the requisite connections, the NGT said in the Wednesday order.

It said that since such incidents may be taking place at various locations, it needs to be verified by the DJB, and the DPCC in coordination with the Municipal Corporations concerned and local police. The report may be furnished within one month, it said.

The tribunal listed the matter for further consideration on February 10, 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor