NGT asks Haryana PCB to recover Rs 25 lakh fine slapped against Mewat brick kilns

New Delhi, March 8 The National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana Pollution Control Board to recover the environmental fine of around Rs 25 lakh which was slapped against the brick kilns operating in Mewat.

A bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing a plea against the operation of brick kilns namely Mewat Bricks Co. and Bhai Bricks Co. in the state in violation of environmental norms and earlier order of the tribunal.

During the hearing, Counsel for the state PCB submitted that the compensation demand has already been issued.

Accordingly, the bench, in the recently passed order said: "No further order appears to be necessary except that the assessed compensation may be recovered, in accordance with law and if payment is not made, appropriate coercive measures may be adopted, in accordance with the law."

Acting on the complaint the state, PCB had filed on February 23 that deficiencies were found in the functioning of the brick kilns in question which has led to the passing of closure orders. Compensation on the 'Polluter Pays' principle has been assessed and proposed.

The Environmental Compensation has been proposed for an amount of Rs 25,39,063 against the said units for the illegal operation without obtaining consent to operate from Haryana State Pollution Control Board. The unit namely Mewat Brick Kiln has been closed by PCB, Environmental Compensation proposed and prosecution action has been recommended to the competent authority for approval.

The Brick Kiln Bhai Bricks Co (Pahalwan Ent Udyog) was found illegally established but observed nonoperational at the site and has been closed by the board, the board informed the green court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor