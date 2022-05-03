NGT asks Haryana to act against damage to Gurugram water body

New Delhi, May 3 The National Green Tribunal has asked the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the state's urban planning body, to look into a plea alleging damage by it to a water body in the Jharsa village in Gurugram district within one month.

NGT Principal bench headed by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with a plea, in which the applicant Rohit Thakran contended that the water body was being used till 2019-20 but now, it has been proposed to be "covered by the HSVP illegally".

Referring to a matter pertaining to Lt. Col. Sarvadaman Singh Oberoi vs Union of India, the complainant said the action of the urban planning agency is contrary to the environmental norms laid down in the judgement of the Supreme Court and directions of the Tribunal in the order dated November 18, 2020.

On January 7, the Tribunal directed the District Magistrate, Gurugram to look into the matter and take action in accordance with the law.

In the present Execution Application, the petitioner stated that despite a representation to the District Magistrate on February 9 and subsequent direction to the HSVP, no decision is being taken in the matter.

"In view of above, let the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula take a decision in the matter and convey the same to the applicant within one month from today," said the NGT in the order dated April 29.

Accordingly, the application has been disposed of.

"A copy of this order be forwarded to the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula by email for compliance," it read.

