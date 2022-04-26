NGT cancels permission to U'khand petrol pumps violating minimum distance criteria

New Delhi, April 26 The National Green Tribunal has cancelled the permissions of two petrol pumps in Uttarakhand following a complaint alleging non-compliance of the rule of 50 meters minimum distance from residential areas as per the fresh guidelines for setting up of new petrol pumps.

A principal bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with the plea against petrol pumps violating the new guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board on January 7, 2020.

Acting on the complaint, earlier on February 22, the tribunal had constituted a joint Committee of Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board and District Magistrate, Dehradun to undertake a site visit at the purported fuel stations in Pargana Parvadun and Ranjhawala of the district.

The committee found that both the petrol pumps one functional and the other proposed pump are non-compliant with the Central Pollution Control Board Guidelines.

Location-wise observations found that residential houses located which is 25- 30 meters from the boundary of the petrol pumps.

"Based on the observations of the Joint Committee, Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board has suggested the District Magistrate Dehradun vide letter dated April 18, to cancel the said permissions issued by the District Magistrate, Dehradun, as per rules," the NGT order dated April 22 said cancelling the permissions to the pumps.

It said further action may be taken by the concerned statutory authorities in accordance with the law.

As per the new guidelines, new retail outlets shall not be located within a radial distance of 50 meters from schools, hospitals, and residential areas designated as per local laws.

In case of constraint in providing 50 meters distance, the retail outlet shall implement additional safety measures as prescribed by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO). In no case, the distance between the new retail outlet from schools, hospitals, and the residential areas designated as per laws shall be less than 30 meters. No high tension line shall pass over the retail outlet, the green court highlighted in the order.

