NGT concerned over dumping of bio-medical waste in water bodies in MP

New Delhi, March 5 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) came down heavily on the negligence by state authorities over an issue of dumping of biomedical and other waste and discharge of untreated sewage into the water bodies and Bhoj Wetland - a Ramsar site in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

The NGT bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing pleas related to the issue of damage to the Nawab Siddique Hasan Khan Talab and adjoining water bodies - Motia Talab and Munshi Hasan Talab in MP.

The case of the applicant is that there is an indiscriminate flow of solid waste and bio-medical waste into the lakes in question. The Bio-Medical waste is discharged by the Hospitals and Medical Facilities in the vicinity.

"We find the situation to be extremely unsatisfactory. There appears to be utter neglect of constitutional obligation by the State Authorities, to the prejudice of environment and public health. Dumping of bio-medical and other waste and discharge of untreated sewage into the water bodies is a great hazard to public health and crime under the law of the land. Such water may be consumed by humans or other living beings and also used for irrigation, affecting food safety, apart from damaging the flora and fauna in the area, including the aquatic life. Discharge of sewage is also blatant contempt of Supreme Court directions," read a recent order passed by the green court.

The order further said the lawlessness prevailing, as depicted from undisputed documents and findings in the reports of the statutory authorities need to be remedied on a war footing by stringent action with the involvement of higher authorities of the State so as to enforce rule of law and restore the environment and protect public health. Also, the bench asked a joint Committee to ensure compliance with rule of law in the issue.

Wherever found necessary, CCTV cameras to be installed. Water quality of water bodies be restored by preventing dumping of waste and discharge of effluents/sewage. Water quality monitoring has to be on regular basis, exploring possibility to keep water bodies aerobic for maintenance of oxygen and for at least Class 'C' Water Quality criteria, it has been directed.

"We are also disappointed with the attitude so far adopted by the State Pollution Control Board in not levying realistic compensation as per the law laid down by the apex court", the bench said.

Further, the NGT directed the Chief Secretary, Madhya Pradesh to file a consolidated action taken report mentioning the steps taken by various authorities within three months.

