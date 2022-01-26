NGT directs DM to look into illegal stone mining in Jharkhand's Pakur

New Delhi, Jan 26 The National Green Tribunal has directed District Magistrate Pakur, Jharkhand, to look into a plea alleging illegal stone mining in the leased area of the locality by a private mining company.

Headed by its chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, an NGT bench directed the DM to look into the grievance and take remedial action in accordance with the law.

As per the plea, the illegal stone mining is going on in Mauja Basmata, Khapadajola, Rajbandh, and Pipaljodi in the district by M/s MSD Company, causing loss of natural resources and revenue to the government.

The bench, in its order dated January 21, said the application is disposed of and a copy of the order, along with the complaint, be forwarded to the District Magistrate, Pakud by e-mail.

As per data, in terms of total mining leases and active leases, Pakur located on the Rajmahal hills is one of the districts in Jharkhand where most of the mining activities take place.

It has one of the biggest reserves of coal in the world.

Rajmahal Hills, about 500 km from state capital Ranchi, attracts a number of geologists and palaeontologists for fossil research.

In 2020, an NGT Joint Committee had inspected the area found blatant violations of the existing norms, and informed the green court about the matter.

