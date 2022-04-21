NGT directs Goa PCB to recover fine for oil spillage by Sahara's cruise vessel

New Delhi, April 21 The National Green Tribunal has directed the Goa State Pollution Control Board to assess and recover the cost of restoration for the environmental damage caused during the berthing of cruise ship 'MV Qing', belonging to the Sahara Group, and the spillage of oil from the vessel.

The direction of the green court came after the observation that the vessel has been already removed from the spot and the applicant the Board of Trustees of the Port of Mormugao had no further grievance.

As per the order passed on April 19, the principal bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel

