NGT directs joint committee to look into fly ash dumping in Haryana's Rewari

New Delhi, Jan 26 The National Green Tribunal has directed a joint committee to look into a matter concerning unscientific dumping of fly ash and other waste inA Malpur village in Haryana's Rewari.

The NGT bench headed by its Chairperson, Justice (retd) Adarsh Kumar Goel, in a recent order, said: "Having regard to the above, we direct a joint Committee of State Pollution Control Board, Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation, and District Magistrate, Rewari to look into the matter and take remedial action following due process of law."

For the Joint Committee, the state PCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

The tribunal thus disposed of the application.

According to the petitioner, the issue raised in the application is against the inadequacy of remedial action against unscientific dumping of fly ash and other waste in the village Malpur near bus stand, Dharuheda Industrial Area, in Rewari.

The applicant has attached the photographs and media report on the subject.

Fly ash is the residue of coal combustion, which, if disposed of improperly, is hazardous for health and the environment due to the concentrated presence of heavy metals.

