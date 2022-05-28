NGT directs panel to inspect Omaxe Chandigarh Extension housing project

New Delhi, May 28 The National Green Tribunal has directed a joint Committee to visit the Omaxe Chandigarh Extension housing project and file a report on the environmental clearance within two months while considering an appeal filed by the realty developer.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, however, in a connected matter, said: "We are not inclined to grant any interim relief at this stage but any ongoing construction will be subject to further orders."

The alleged violations of the developer include diversion of forest land, the inadequacy of arrangement for disposal of wastewater, traffic management, absence of rainwater recharge pits, and inadequacy of handling of solid waste, said the order dated May 25.

The appeal has been moved on Environmental Clearance (EC) dated January 19 by State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Punjab in terms of the proposal dated July 15, 2021 for the project "Omaxe Chandigarh Extension", for expansion.

According to the appellant, substantial construction had already been raised and ex-post facto environmental clearance granted mechanically for huge area of 6,48,511.154 sqm without holding the Project Proponent accountable for the violation in raising construction without prior EC.

Earlier, EC was only for 2,89,325 sqm. The company has not furnished correct information and filed the wrong report of the Naib Tahasildar which has been acted upon without any verification, the plea read.

Considering the appeal, the green court said: "Though none appears for the appellant, having regard to the above, we find it necessary to require response from SEIAA and the project proponent and an independent factual report from a joint Committee of Regional Officer, MoEF&CC, Regional Officer, CPCB, SEIAA, Punjab and State PCB. Regional Officer, CPCB and State PCB will act as nodal agency jointly for coordination and compliance."

The matter will be heard further on August 26.

