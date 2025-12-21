NGT directs pond demarcation amid alarming groundwater dip in Lucknow

New Delhi, Dec 21 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given authorities in Lucknow six weeks to demarcate ponds in the UP capital based on revenue records.

A bench, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, allowed a joint request made by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) seeking adjournment to enable them to carry out the demarcation exercise.

The green tribunal directed that the exercise be completed within six weeks and a report be submitted along with an affidavit, and listed the matter for further hearing on March 12, 2026.

The bench, also comprising Expert Member Dr A. Senthil Vel, was hearing a suo motu case registered following a news report highlighting that in Lucknow, the groundwater table has dropped by as much as 160 feet over the past decade.

The media report stated that in areas such as Azad Nagar of Geetapalli, groundwater, which was available at a depth of 80 feet around ten years ago, is now found at nearly 240 feet.

Earlier, the NGT had sought a status report on the implementation of the block-wise groundwater management plan prepared by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) for Lucknow.

In that hearing, the District Magistrate and the Municipal Commissioner of Lucknow had sought time to place on record details of water bodies falling within the territorial jurisdiction of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the extent of encroachments on them, and their present condition.

The Central Ground Water Authority had also informed the green tribunal that a National Aquifer Mapping (NAQUIM) study was conducted in Lucknow district in 2021.

Based on this study, the CGWB prepared block-wise management plans, suggesting measures such as artificial recharge, water conservation, and improved water-use efficiency to check the further decline of groundwater.

In May 2024, the NGT had taken note of a press report stating that rainwater harvesting schemes of the Municipal Corporation and the Lucknow Development Authority existed only on paper and had "failed miserably", with most apartments lacking proper facilities to store rainwater.

Observing that the news article raised substantial issues under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the green tribunal had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued notice to the authorities.

