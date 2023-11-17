NGT directs stringent measures to improve AQI in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Nov 17 The National Green Tribunal has directed authorities, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), to take stringent measures aimed at improving the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR.

Despite previous interventions, the tribunal noted a lack of "visible improvement" in the capital's air quality and has mandated the authorities concerned to submit a renewed action taken report by November 20.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the worsening air quality in Delhi, the tribunal, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava had earlier issued notices to key entities such as the DPCC, CPCB, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for the NCR and adjoining areas.

In response to reports filed by the DPCC, CAQM, and the Delhi Government, the tribunal stressed on the need for a comprehensive approach to manage ambient air quality, citing various measures, including those related to industrial pollution, diesel generator sets, stubble burning, and dust emissions.

While acknowledging the technical interventions proposed by the CPCB, the tribunal expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of disclosure regarding their application and effectiveness.

The Delhi Government's report identified vehicular emissions, road dust, construction activities, open burning, and crop residue burning as significant sources of pollution.

Despite reported efforts to control air pollution, the tribunal deemed the ground results unsatisfactory, particularly during the period from October 20-30, when the air quality deteriorated.

Consequently, the tribunal urged the agencies concerned to reassess their strategies and devise effective solutions to ensure compliance with permissible AQI limits in Delhi and NCR.

In light of the continued poor air quality, the authorities are now mandated to implement stringent measures, with a deadline to submit a fresh action taken report set for the forthcoming proceedings scheduled for November.

