NGT issues notice to Delhi govt on plea alleging land for afforestation under illegal encroachment

New Delhi, Jan 5 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought the response of the Delhi government on a plea alleging that land allotted for afforestation to mitigate pollution has been misused.

A bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava took note of the submission that 125 bighas of land, which was allocated to the Forest Department for afforestation to mitigate pollution, enhance green cover, and contribute to environmental protection, remains entirely under illegal cultivation, or unauthorised residential and commercial structures have been constructed on these plots.

"Issue notice to the respondents (Delhi government and other authorities) for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing through e-filing," ordered the Bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and technical member Dr. A Senthil Vel.

The plea, filed by Kishori Lal, highlighted that the Lt Governor in 2005 allocated the parcel of 125 bighas of Gram Sabha land in Kharkhari Jatmal village of Delhi’s Najafgarh for afforestation.

As per the applicant, this land has been encroached upon by the land mafia, where illegal construction and unauthorised agricultural activities are taking place.

The applicant submitted that despite repeated complaints, the Forest Department has failed to remove the encroachment and take corrective actions. The plea further alleged that the demarcation of the land is still incomplete, and there is illegal extraction and sale of groundwater from this area.

Issuing notice to the Delhi government and other authorities, the green tribunal asked the applicant to serve the authorities and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing.

The green tribunal clarified that if any authority directly files the reply without routing it through his advocate, then the said official will remain virtually present on the next date of listing. The matter will be heard next on April 22.

