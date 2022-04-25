NGT raps Delhi Jal Board over failure of 'stringent action' against sewage dumping

New Delhi, April 25 The National Green Tribunal has come down heavily over the Delhi Jal Board over a plea against the dumping of sewage carried by vehicles on roads and drains in various locations in south Delhi, particularly at Chandan Hola Main Road Bus Stand near Pulliya, Gadaipur Bandh Road, DLF, and Vasant Kunj Farm House.

The green court observed that even the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has acknowledged that the situation is disturbing, continuous, sustained, and stringent action is required by the statutory authorities, particularly DJB which has given licences that are being misused in violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The violations are also offences under Sections 268 to 270 of the IPC.

"There appears to be serious failure to monitor compliance of Delhi Water Board Septage Management Regulation, 2018 by the DJB. There is a need to review the current mechanisms and evolve a more effective system to prevent such incidents. Violators need to be identified and proceeded against in the interest of rule of law, public health, and the environment. Licensed service providers must transport septage to the Sewage Pumping Stations (SPS) and pre-notified STPs having facilities to treat the septage and duly record the same with the proper manifest system. If septage is disposed of illegally, there must be a mechanism to report and take action," said the tribunal in the order passed on April 22.

The tribunal constituted a joint committee headed by Delhi High Court's former judge, Justice S.P. Garg, with nominees of the CPCB, the DPCC, and Chief Engineer, DJB. The Committee may meet within two weeks to take stock of the situation in the light of the above observations. It may undertake visits to such sites as may be found appropriate and devise appropriate monitoring mechanisms to prevent such incidents. It may coordinate with the stakeholders and any other department or institution. It may give its report within three months, said the NGT.

The order also said that the honorarium payable to Justice Garg will be paid by the DJB, in case it is not already being paid in connection with any other work entrusted by the NGT.

