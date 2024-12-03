NGT summons DDA Vice-Chairman & others for not taking effective steps to rejuvenate Delhi ponds

New Delhi, Dec 3 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has summoned the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice-Chaiman, the District Magistrate of West Delhi, and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) Managing Director for not taking effective steps to restore ponds in the national capital.

In its order, a bench headed by Justice Sudhir Agarwal said that "no effective action has been taken" by the authorities concerned and nothing has been placed on record to support the submission that steps have been or are being taken for the restoration of ponds in question to their original status.

Under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, the District Magistrate is the Chairperson of the District Wetland Committee and it is his responsibility, besides others, to ensure that a water body is not damaged, encroached or degraded in any manner, the Bench, also comprising expert member Afroz Ahmad, added.

Justice Agarwal-led Bench noted that out of 6 ponds in dispute, 5 are in possession of the DDA and 1 is in possession of the DSIIDC.

It further noted: "On October 25, 2024, a statement was made by learned counsel appearing for DDA that for restoration of ponds which are in possession, steps have already been taken, the process is undergoing and substantial progress will be achieved within a month and compliance report will be submitted. However, no compliance report has been submitted till date."

The NGT further said that a statement has been made by DDA’s counsel that work is in progress but when enquired about details, requisite information could not be placed.

"In these facts and circumstances, we find no option, particularly, when effective information has not been placed before us, but to direct personal appearance of Vice-Chaiman, DDA; District Magistrate, West Delhi; and Managing Director, DSIIDC before Tribunal on the next date," said the green tribunal.

Posting the matter for hearing on December 13, the NGT said that in the meantime, it will be open to the authorities to place on record the current status with regard to the ponds in question and also steps taken by them for restoration/rejuvenation of the ponds to their original status.

In May 2022, a letter petition was sent to the NGT regarding the illegal filling up of the ponds and conversion thereof to other uses for making new projects and grabbing the land.

The applicant had named Shangushar, Guga, Johdi, and Guhli ponds and specifically mentioned that water from historic Shishuwala Talab was being drained out for road construction.

Saying that the averments made in the application raised a substantial question of environmental degradation by the destruction of water bodies, the NGT had ordered the joint committee of the Central Ground Water Authority, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and the District Commissioner, West Delhi to undertake site visits, look into the grievances and submit factual and action taken report.

After it was pointed out that ponds have been converted into public parks and the questions, the green tribunal had earlier ordered the personal appearance of the concerned officers with the relevant record.

In his submissions filed on November 7, the applicant stated that no restoration work is going on at the sites where ponds are situated and on the contrary, encroachment is still going on, adding that BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd has also created a space for itself in the pond area by constructing a fenced room for raising a transformer.

