NGT takes suo motu cognizance of 'illegal' bleaching units in Haryana’s Panipat

New Delhi, May 25 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report highlighting the pollution caused by the “illegal” bleaching units in Haryana’s Panipat.

A bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava registered an original application suo motu (on its own) following a news item titled "Panipat’s illegal bleaching units pollute land, waterways”.

Referring to the news article, the Bench, also comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad, noted that bleaching units operate without permission or safety systems while discharging harmful wastewater, containing acids and chlorine, into the ground and nearby drains, which eventually flow into the Yamuna River.

The news item stated that the HSPCB (Haryana State Pollution Control Board) has identified these units as major contributors to water pollution.

“As per the HSPCB findings, 32 illegal bleaching units were found operating in villages including Naultha, Dahar, Binjhol, Balana, Paldi, Kurar, Didwadi, Mandi, Israna, and Naara. These units lack Consent to Establish (CTE), Consent to Operate (CTO), and do not have effluent treatment systems,” noted the NGT in its order passed on Friday.

The green body said the issues highlighted in the news item attracted the provisions of The Environment Protection Act, 1986 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

Saying that the power of the NGT to take up the matter suo motu has been recognised by the Supreme Court, the Justice Shrivastava-led Bench impleaded HSPCB, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Haryana Water Resources Conservation, Regulation and Management Authority, and Panipat’s District Commissioner as respondent parties to the matter.

“Let notice be issued to the respondents for filing their response by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing,” ordered the green tribunal, listing the matter for further hearing on August 29. If any respondent authority directly files the reply without routing it through their advocate, then the said authority will remain virtually present to assist the tribunal, the NGT order clarified.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor