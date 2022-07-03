NGT to decide fate of Delhi's only legal slaughterhouse as green violations loom

By IANS | Published: July 3, 2022 08:57 AM2022-07-03T08:57:04+5:302022-07-03T09:10:22+5:30

New Delhi, July 3 The functioning of the abattoir in Ghazipur the only legal facility to butcher ...

NGT to decide fate of Delhi's only legal slaughterhouse as green violations loom | NGT to decide fate of Delhi's only legal slaughterhouse as green violations loom

NGT to decide fate of Delhi's only legal slaughterhouse as green violations loom

Next

New Delhi, July 3 The functioning of the abattoir in Ghazipur the only legal facility to butcher buffaloes, sheep, and goats in the national capital, which is currently closed for violation of environmental norms is likely to be decided by the National Green Tribunal

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :National green tribunal disclaimerNational green tribunal disclaimer