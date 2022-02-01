Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said, that PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for expressways will be formulated in 2022-23 to facilitate faster movement of people and goods, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Parliament on Tuesday. "PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways to be formulated in 2022-23, to facilitate faster movement of people and goods. NH network to be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23. ₹ 20,000 crore to be mobilized to complement public resources," she said while addressing the Budget session.

She said, "Budget lays parallel track of futuristic and inclusive blueprint for Amrit Kaal. Big public investment for modern infrastructure, readying India for 100 years of completion, will be guided by PM Gati Shakti.""PM Gati Shakti is driven by seven engines: roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, logistics infrastructure. All 7 engines will pull forward the economy in unison Supported by energy transmission, IT communciation, bulk water and sewerage and social infrastructure," she said.The minister said that projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline pertain to seven engines that will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework. "Projects in National, Infrastructure Pipeline which pertain to seven engines that will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework. Touchstone of master plan will be by world class modern infrasturcture, logistics synergy among different modes of movement and location of projects," she said.