NHAI Rolls Out New Guidelines to Enhance Safety on National Highways and Expressways

With the rapid construction of national highways across India, the increasing number of road accidents has become a major concern. In response, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced comprehensive new guidelines aimed at reducing accidents and improving safety on expressways and national highways. These initiatives are designed to make road travel safer and more efficient for everyone.

Key Measures to Enhance Road Safety

Beginning in February 2025, large signboards will be installed every 10 kilometers on expressways and national highways. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has highlighted the critical role of road signs and markings in promoting safe driving. The new guidelines require that all drivers familiarize themselves with these signs to ensure greater safety on the roads. Additionally, road-owning companies will be mandated to display speed-related information every 10 kilometers along footpaths.

Strengthening Safety Features

To further boost safety, speed limits will be prominently displayed every 5 kilometers on highways. Highway and expressway operators will also be instructed to place "No Parking" signs at 5-kilometer intervals, helping to guide drivers and maintain smooth traffic flow. Moreover, emergency helpline numbers will be displayed every 5 kilometers, ensuring that immediate assistance is available in case of an emergency.

Addressing Animal Safety on Highways

To tackle accidents caused by stray animals, NHAI has launched a pilot project aimed at enhancing safety for both animals and commuters. As part of this initiative, animal shelters will be constructed along highways and expressways. These shelters will not only help reduce accidents but also ensure the safety and well-being of animals. Equipped with food, water, and medical care for injured animals, the shelters will play a crucial role in safeguarding both human and animal lives.

Through these new guidelines, NHAI is taking significant steps toward creating a safer and more reliable highway network, contributing to a better and more secure road travel experience for all.