NHAI to increase toll fees across highways by 15% from April 1 onwards

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will be increasing the toll tax on highways by 15% according to a Indian Express report. Revised rates have been issued for all types of vehicles plying on national highways. The toll fee will be hiked by Rs 5 to Rs 50, depending on the type of vehicle. Orders in this regard have been issued to all regional NHAI officials, finalising the new fees for the 2022-23 fiscal.

According to NHAI officials, the hike will come into effect on the basis of the wholesale price index in accordance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. While the toll for cars and jeeps will increase by Rs 5 to Rs 10, buses and lorries, and other heavy vehicles will be required to pay Rs 15 to Rs 25 and Rs 40 to Rs 50 more, respectively.

Andhra Pradesh has a total of 57 toll plazas, which collect an average of Rs 6.6 crore in a day and Rs 2,409 crore in a year. With the new prices coming into effect, there will be a significant increase in revenue from toll collection, the officials added. The new rates will be applicable for single and double trips as well as monthly passes. According to the Kherki Daula toll plaza management, from April 1, large commercial vehicles (trucks, buses, and similar vehicles) will be charged ₹235 per trip instead of ₹205 earlier.

