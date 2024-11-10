NHRC conclave to boost human rights in Global South

New Delhi, Nov 10 Looking to strengthen the human rights movement in the Global South, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is organising from November 11 a six-day programme aimed at enhancing the promotion, protection, and strengthening of human rights across diverse regions

The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Executive Capacity Building Programme for senior officers of the National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) will be held from November 11 to 16, a statement said.

The participants from NHRIs of eight countries including Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Jordan will attend the programme.

This six-day customised programme shall provide participants with valuable insights into various aspects of human rights including NHRC, India’s extensive experience over the past three decades and its civilisational ethos of empathy and compassion.

It will enrich participants’ knowledge by offering a platform for sharing best practices, experiences, and ideas related to the promotion and protection of human rights, the statement said.

The participants will engage in technical sessions covering various aspects of human rights, including NHRC’s comprehensive online complaint management system, advanced investigation mechanisms, emerging human rights issues, and the influence of business, technology, and sustainable development on human rights, among others.

The speakers, among others, include former NHRC Members, Justice M.M. Kumar, Dr. Dnyaneshwar M. Mulay and Rajiv Jain, NHRC, India Secretary General, Bharat Lal, India’s former Ambassador to UN, New York, Asoke Kumar Mukerji, UN Resident Coordinator, India, Shombi Sharp, Former DG (I) of NHRC, Manoj Yadava, Former DG of Election Commission of India, Akshay Rout and Mission Director, NITI Aayog, Yugal Kishore Joshi.

The initiative is a part of NHRC’s ongoing outreach efforts to enhance understanding and appreciation of various aspects of human rights and help in building capacity among senior functionaries of NHRIs.

The commission has previously organised similar programmes, including a residential capacity-building programme for the Human Rights Commission of the Maldives in 2023.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor