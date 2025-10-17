NHRC directs states, UTs to stop 'harassment' of local vendors during Diwali season

New Delhi, Oct 17 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories following allegations of harassment and inhumane treatment of roadside vendors, hawkers, and pottery sellers by municipal authorities in various cities during the festive season.

A Bench presided by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint stating that local pottery sellers, small sweet vendors (halwai), ‘malies’, vegetable sellers, rangoli colour vendors, and other footpath traders were being subjected to challans, penalties, and evictions under the pretext that they obstruct the path for fire brigades and ambulances.

The complainant alleged that municipal authorities, in collusion with local shopkeepers, were extorting money from these small vendors and restricting them from their earnings, even though they only make necessary earnings during the Diwali festivals.

Observing that the allegations prima facie indicated human rights violations, the NHRC has directed all States and UTs to get the matter inquired into.

“District Magistrates and Municipal authorities must refrain from such practices of harassing local pottery sellers, hawkers, Kumhars, Malies, Halwais, vegetable sellers, rangoli colour sellers and others, as such actions go against the spirit of the Government of India’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative,” the apex human rights body said in its notice issued under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The NHRC has further directed that suitable alternative spaces be provided to these vendors in case they need to be relocated due to genuine fire or emergency access requirements.

“It is also directed that suitable substitute places shall also be equipped with all safety measures. No challans/penalties/ seizure of goods / any harsh action be taken against the above-mentioned poor sellers/vendors during the Deepawali festive season by the local administration.”

The NHRC clarified that its directions will be applicable only during the festive season and shall not be misused as a blanket exemption for the rest of the year. It has sought Action Taken Reports (ATRs) from all States and UTs within two weeks.

