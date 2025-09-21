NHRC, MEA to host 6-day rights conclave for Global South from tomorrow

New Delhi, Sep 21 Aiming to promote human rights protection in the Global South, the NHRC has joined hands with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for organising a six-day programme for representatives of 12 nations from Monday, an official said.

The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Executive Capacity Building Programme will offer a platform to representatives of global rights institutions for discussions on advocacy, enforcement and institutional strengthening, said the official.

Senior-level functionaries from 12 NHRIs from Mauritius, Jordan, Georgia, the Philippines, Qatar, Fiji, Uzbekistan, Bolivia, Nigeria, Mali, Morocco and Paraguay are likely to attend the programme.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Justice V. Ramasubramanian will inaugurate the Executive Capacity Building Programme on human rights for senior-level functionaries, said the official in a statement.

The programme aims to strengthen the capacities of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) from the Global South, it said.

It reflects NHRC India's ongoing commitment to global human rights dialogue, South-South cooperation and the collective advancement of rights-based governance.

This customised programme has been developed in accordance with the needs of NHRIs of participating countries and feedback provided during the three earlier ITEC capacity-building programmes organised by the Commission, said the official statement.

Drawing from NHRC India's experience of over three decades, the programme seeks to promote deeper understanding, mutual learning and meaningful collaboration among NHRIs for advocacy, enforcement and institutional strengthening across the Global South.

Eminent persons with domain knowledge and expertise in capacity building and imparting training will be the resource persons.

The expected outcome includes developing a better understanding of international dimensions of human rights, a deeper understanding of NHRC, India's work in the field of human rights protection and its best practices, which can be adopted by the other NHRIs, said the statement.

The programme may also lead to improved networking among NHRIs, fostering collaborations and partnerships at regional and international levels and enhanced capability to contribute towards the protection and promotion of human rights, said the statement.

The participants will engage in interactive sessions with eminent persons and practitioners in the field, cultural immersion and field visits. This programme stands as a testament to NHRC India's enduring commitment to fostering a world where human rights are respected, protected and celebrated.

