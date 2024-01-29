NHRC notice to T'gana over woman cop dragging girl student by hair

Hyderabad, Jan 29 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the government of Telangana over an incident in which lady police officials dragged a girl student by her hair.

The Commission sought a detailed report on the incident within four weeks.

The state government has also been asked to inform about the action taken against the police officials involved.

The NHRC took suo moto cognizance of a media report on a video clip showing lady police officials dragging a protesting student by her hair in Ranga Reddy district during an agitation by some students of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on January 24.

The video of the reported incident went viral on social media.

The Commission observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim girl.

It issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, calling for detailed reports in the matter within four weeks. It should also include the action taken report and health status of the victim girl.

The incident occurred when the students were protesting against a government order allocating 100 acres of the land belonging to the university for the construction of the new High Court complex.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor