NHRC seeks report from FSSAI over alleged reuse of cooking oil

New Delhi, Oct 24 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over allegations of large-scale reuse of cooking oil by small hotels, roadside eateries and food vendors across the country, posing serious threats to public health and the environment.

A Bench presided by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint filed by the Founder of Sarthak Samudayik Vikas Evam Jan Kalyan Sanstha raising concerns that despite the FSSAI’s “RUCO – Repurpose Used Cooking Oil” initiative, repeated use and resale of used cooking oil continues unchecked at the ground level.

According to the complaint, the practice exposes citizens to severe health risks including cancer, heart diseases, and liver disorders. It further alleged that the improper disposal of discarded oil contaminates water and soil, thereby contributing to environmental pollution.

The complainant requested the apex human rights body’s intervention, urging strict enforcement of existing food safety regulations and stronger coordination among FSSAI, Pollution Control Boards, and municipal authorities.

It also sought the establishment of authorised oil purification and reuse centres, and the launch of nationwide awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the dangers of reused cooking oil.

Observing that the allegations, if true, prima facie indicate violations of human rights related to public health, the NHRC directed the FSSAI to inquire into the matter and submit a detailed state-wise report.

While issuing the notice under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the apex human rights body has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the FSSAI within two weeks for its perusal.

Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality, and dignity of individuals guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in international covenants and enforceable by courts in India.

