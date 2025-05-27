NHRC seeks report from Haryana Police on journalist's killing in Jhajjar

New Delhi, May 27 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report within two weeks from the Haryana Police chief over the alleged killing of a news portal’s journalist in Jhajjar district earlier this month, an official said on Tuesday.

The Commission took suo motu cognisance of media reports that a journalist was shot dead near his residence in Luhari village in Jhajjar district of Haryana on May 16, 2025.

Reportedly, the journalist working with an online news portal was out for a walk after dinner when unidentified assailants shot him and fled from the spot.

According to a media report, villagers took the victim to a nearby hospital, from where he was later referred to another hospital in Gurugram, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The Commission’s order issued to the Haryana Police chief said, “The contents, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim.”

Therefore, the Commission issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Haryana, seeking a detailed report within two weeks, along with the status of the investigation of the case, said an official.

In another matter related to Haryana, the NHRC earlier sought a report from the Haryana government and the state police chief over the death of two students at Ashoka University in Sonipat under suspicious circumstances in February.

A Bench headed by Priyank Kanoongo, taking cognisance of a complaint, directed the government and the police to file an Action Taken Report by June 7.

“Prima facie, the complaint alleges serious human rights violations, potentially stemming from foul play, negligence, or systemic problems such as ragging or academic pressure,” said Kanoongo in the order.

The complainant alleged that the tragic deaths of two University students, on February 14 and 15, raised grave concerns regarding potential institutional lapses.

According to reports, one student is believed to have died by suicide, while another student's body was discovered under unexplained and suspicious circumstances near the private university’s gate just hours later.

“The complainant underscored a troubling lack of transparency surrounding the incidents, including the non-disclosure of the contents of the alleged suicide note. Furthermore, there were critical unanswered questions related to the university's mental health support systems, safety protocols, and the overall campus environment,” noted the NHRC order.

