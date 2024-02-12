NHRC seeks report from Odisha chief secy over condition of tribals in Koraput

Bhubaneswar, Feb 12 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Chief Secretary of Odisha and Koraput District Magistrate over the allegations of government apathy towards the plight of residents of three blocks in tribal-dominated Koraput district, who are facing many hardships due to lack of communication facilities.

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex rights body asked the Chief Secretary and the District Collector to submit the ATR within four weeks.

Tripathy in his petition said that the locals, who are residing in different villages living across Koraput, Lamataput and Nandapur blocks are crossing Kolab reservoir through a dilapidated bridge risking their own life.

He further asserted that hundreds of habitations situated near Kolab reservoir remain cut off from the mainland due to submergence after heavy rainfall.

Bodasuku and Lankaput gram panchayats are situated just a few kilometres away from the district headquarters of Koraput.

However, the residents have to travel 60-70 km via Nandapur and Semiliguda to reach Koraput due to the failure of government's intervention.

"Earlier acting on a petition filed by me in 2015 the NHRC asked the district administration to file an enquiry report after it found the ATR was unsatisfactory. Pursuant thereto, on August 9, 2017, enquiry was conducted and concluded that the bridge is necessary. However, despite the administration's admission and assurance to this commission after enquiry, no concrete steps have been taken by the district administration to construct a bridge over Kolab river to Suku," Tripathy alleged.

There is no all-weather road in the area so the locals are facing extreme difficulties during emergencies like health complications and fire incidents which get aggravated due to lack of communication facilities in the area.

Stating the bridge between Suku and Koraput in Kolab region can allow road connectivity to these cut-off areas and improve access to communication, health, education and other facilities, Tripathy requested the NHRC for action on a war footing.

