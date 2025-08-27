NHRC takes cognisance of unauthorised de-addiction centres in UP after man’s death

New Delhi, Aug 27 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of unauthorised de-addiction centres being run in Uttar Pradesh after a media report mentioned that a 38-year-old man allegedly died due to torture at one such facility in Meerut.

The news report quoted an officer of the District Tobacco Control Cell saying that not even a single de-addiction centre in Gautam Budh Nagar district is authorised and registered with the authorities.

According to the press report, the man was alcoholic and was brought to a de-addiction centre in Gautam Budh Nagar on August 17.

Within half an hour of his admission there, the deceased was referred to another de-addiction centre at Meerut, where he stayed for two days.

However, when his condition deteriorated, the management informed his family, and he was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital, where doctors reportedly declared him dead.

The family has alleged that he died due to physical torture at the Meerut de-addiction centre.

Taking note of press report, the apex human rights body said the contents, if true, raise serious concerns of human rights violations.

The NHRC issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and the state police chief, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

“The report is expected to include the status of de-addiction centres being run in the state of Uttar Pradesh,” said the apex human rights body.

Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu (on its own motion) action based on media reports, public knowledge or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.

