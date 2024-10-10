NHRC takes suo moto cognisance of open drain deaths, issues notice to MCD, DDA

New Delhi, Oct 10 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of a five-year-old boy who fell into an open drain in northwest Delhi's Alipur on Monday.

The NHRC said that the case, which is the fifth such incident in the national capital in the recent past, raises a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victims due to apparent negligence of the civic authorities. The preliminary inquiry revealed that the contractor had left the drain open at various places without placing any warning signs.

Issuing notice to the Chief Secretary, the Commissioner of Police, the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Commission said that such incidents are "very concerning" when many lives were lost due to drowning and electrocution in Delhi and it had asked the authorities to be vigilant.

"It is indeed very concerning that such incidents indicating negligence by the public authorities continue to happen in the national capital. Many human lives were reported lost due to drowning and electrocution in Delhi of which it had taken suo motu cognizance and asked the authorities to be vigilant," the NHRC said, as per a press release.

The Commission has sought a detailed report within four weeks, including the status of the FIRs in all such cases, action taken against the responsible officials, and compensation if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased persons.

Further, the NHRC has asked authorities in the national capital to apprise it about the steps taken or proposed to be taken to stop the recurrence of such incidents.

Earlier this month, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl lost her life after falling into an open drain in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas. In September, a 32-year-old man died after falling into an open drain in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura. In August, the body of a seven-year-old boy was found in an open drain in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar. Again in August, a man died after falling into a drain in the Paschim Vihar area. In July, the death of a woman and her son in a drain in east Delhi's Ghazipur created a big storm. Another person died after his car fell into a drain in north Delhi's Burari in the same month.

