NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of doctor shortage at ESIC hospital in Faridabad

New Delhi, Sep 19 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting difficulties faced by patients due to the lack of doctors and infrastructure at the super speciality ESIC hospital in Haryana’s Faridabad.

According to the press report, more than 6.5 lakh ESIC cardholders from Palwal and Faridabad, along with patients from Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, depend on the hospital for treatment of serious ailments related to heart, cancer, neurology, and intestinal infections.

Patients reportedly have to wait for several hours even in the emergency ward.

The report further stated that the Cardiology department has been without a doctor for the past month, and specialist doctors are engaged on a part-time basis.

The Dean of the ESIC Medical College has reportedly admitted that there are currently no specialist doctors available in the hospital. Taking note of the report, the apex human rights body observed that the contents, if true, raise serious concerns of human rights violations.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Haryana Chief Secretary and the Chairman of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality, and dignity of individuals guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in international covenants and enforceable by courts in India.

The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu (on its own motion) action based on media reports, public knowledge or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.

