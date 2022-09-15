NHRC tells Assam govt to pay compensation to minor assaulted in police station

Guwahati, Sep 15 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Assam government to pay compensation of Rs 25,000 to a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted inside a police station in the state's Morigaon district six months back, officials said.

NHRC's Deputy Registrar, Law, Indrajeet Kumar, in a letter to Assam Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur on Wednesday, asked the state government to start proceedings against the accused police officer and pay the compensation to the minor within four weeks.

The incident occurred on March 9 when Assistant Sub-Inspector at Lahorijan police station, Upen Bordoloi caught the boy when he was trying to take biscuits from a seized vehicle parked in the police station premises.

A video went viral in which the police officer was seen beating up the minor boy repeatedly with a stick inside the police station.

Bordoloi was suspended from the service on March 22 and a case was registered against him under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Following that, a complaint was filed before the human right body. The NHRC order said it has taken serious note of the incident as this kind of human rights violation caused to a minor person by a police officer indicates the sorry state of affairs.

The Police Department also admitted to the incident later in its report.

